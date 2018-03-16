Image copyright BBC/Police Scotland Image caption Mr Mathieson was attacked in Wilson Street as he walked home

A 26-year-old man has been arrested following the death of another man in Renfrew in January.

Paul Mathieson, 37, was found with serious head and neck injuries in Houston Street, near Wilson Street, just after 01:00 on Sunday 14 January.

He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died six days later.

Police said the arrested man had been released pending further inquiries.