Image caption A large section of Dalrymple Street was cordoned off on Wednesday

A man has been charged with the death of a 63-year-old man in Greenock.

The 44-year-old was arrested after the alleged victim was discovered lying injured in Dalrymple Street in the early hours of Wednesday.

The man, who has not been named, was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital, where he died a short time later.

A 43-year-old woman who was initially arrested over the death is now only facing charges for the common assault of two women and a man in their 20s.

Image copyright Deborah Mooney Image caption Police at the scene in the early hours of Wednesday

Police confirmed she will be the subject of a separate report to the procurator fiscal over the alleged incidents involving two women, aged 21 and 22, and a 22-year-old man.

The man arrested in connection with the death is expected to appear before Greenock Sheriff Court later.

A large part of the town centre was cordoned off after the alarm was raised about 01:30 on Wednesday.

The cordon extended along Dalrymple Street to the Bullring roundabout and included the Tesco Extra and The Oak Mall shopping centre.