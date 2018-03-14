Image copyright Google Image caption Nade denied the charges when he appeared before Paisley Sheriff Court

Footballer Christian Nade has appeared in court accused of repeatedly battering his ex-girlfriend and threatening to kidnap a baby.

The formerr Hearts striker, who plays for Dumbarton, denies assaulting Laura Kennedy on three separate occasions.

He also denies attacking Ms Kennedy's father and leaving him and her mother scared and alarmed.

The allegations against the former French Under-21 international span a three-month period.

Nade faces six charges, which are all said to have been committed between 5 December last year and 11 March at addresses in Renfrewshire.

He denies assaulting Ms Kennedy at an address in Renfrew, by striking her on the head to her injury on 5 December.

A second assault charge states he struck her on the head with "a boxed toy car to her injury" at the same address on 12 December.

And on 12 February he is said to have assaulted her to her injury at the property by striking her on the head.

'State of fear'

Prosecutors claim the alleged assaults are aggravated as they involve the abuse of his partner.

Nade denies behaving in a threatening or abusive way towards Ms Kennedy, which placed her in a state of fear and alarm, by shouting and swearing at her and acting in an aggressive manner towards her, and threatening to kidnap a child, on various occasions between 5 December and 2 February.

The footballer also denies placing her parents, Ann and Lawrence Kennedy, in a state of fear an alarm by acting in an aggressive and intimidating manner towards them at a property in Renfrew.

And he denies a final charge of assaulting Mr Kennedy, 60, to his injury by pushing him in to a high chair, going head to head with him, punching him on the head, causing him to hit his head off a window and fall to the ground, and punching and striking him on the head.

Prosecutor Colin Wilson said: "Part of the alleged conduct is that he said he was going to take [an 11-month-old baby] away on a plane and [the mother of the child] couldn't do anything about it.

Sheriff Tom Ward agreed to release Nade on bail with special conditions banning him from approaching or contacting his alleged victims.

Nade, who has also played for Dundee, Raith Rovers, Hamilton Accies, Stranraer and Annan Athletic, is due to go on trial in May.