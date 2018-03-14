Two arrested over Greenock murder

Image caption A large section of Dalrymple Street has been cordoned off

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a 63-year-old man in Greenock.

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at about 01:30 on Wednesday following reports of an "altercation" in Dalrymple Street.

A 63-year-old man was found injured and taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police said they were treating the death as murder.

The force confirmed a 44-year-old man and 43-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the death.

Image copyright Deborah Mooney Image caption Police at the scene in the early hours of Wednesday

A post-mortem examination will take place later.

A large cordon currently extends along Dalrymple Street to the Bullring roundabout and includes the Tesco Extra and The Oak Mall shopping centre.

Det Ch Insp Fil Capaldi of Paisley Police Office said: "Inquiries are at an early stage into this death and we have officers carrying out enquiries in the local area and gathering and studying CCTV footage, to establish more details on the exact circumstances surrounding this murder investigation.

"At this time we are appealing to anyone with information that may assist our inquiry.

"I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Dalrymple Street and Laird Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning, who either witnessed an altercation take place, or who witnessed anything suspicious, to come forward to police as a matter of urgency."