Glasgow & West Scotland

Firefighters tackle tenement blaze in Hyndland

  • 14 March 2018

About 30 firefighters are tackling a fire in a tenement building in Glasgow.

Crews were called to the scene in Crown Road North in the Hyndland area of the city at 04:20.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews found a "well-developed fire" when they arrived.

There were no reports of any injuries.

