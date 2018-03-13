Two men are to stand trial charged with attempted murder for an alleged attack in a crematorium car park.

Robert Lowe, 53, and Daniel Lowe, 57, deny trying to kill James Lowe and Nathaniel Lowe at Daldowie Crematorium, Glasgow, in November 2016.

The charge includes claims Mr Lowe was repeatedly struck on the head, ear and neck with a knife.

Both victims are also said to have been hit by a car, causing them to be thrown into the air.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that the accused were said to have been "acting along with another" at the time.

Robert Lowe faces a separate charge of assaulting a woman at the crematorium.

Lawyers Gordon Jackson QC and Raymond McIlwham entered not guilty pleas on their behalf during the short hearing.

Judge Lord Matthews set a trial date for June with the case expected to last up to five days.

Bail was continued for Robert Lowe, from Newmilns, Ayrshire, and Daniel Lowe, from Wishaw, North Lanarkshire.