Image copyright Hall Black and Douglas Image caption GBCT aims to reopen the former ladies and learner pools

Plans to restore the former Govanhill Baths have been dealt a blow after the project failed to secure funding from the Scottish government.

Govanhill Baths Community Trust (GBCT) applied for a £2.1m grant from the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund (RCGF).

Nearly 600 people recently bought community shares in the project but GBCT warned it was now in jeopardy.

The Scottish government said the grants were decided by an independent investment panel.

The GBCT condemned the fact that it had been overlooked for the second year in a row.

Reasoning 'inconsistent'

A statement said: "We believe that the reasoning behind the decision to not award funding to Govanhill Baths is inconsistent with other projects that have been granted funding previously and in this year's awards.

"GBCT know that we meet all of the criteria for funding and that our project uniquely 'fits the bill' for the government's flagship community empowerment and regeneration strategies.

"This news is devastating, it jeopardises the whole project and will have a demoralising effect on a community that has fought and worked so hard for 17 years to bring this vital community asset back to life."

The trust vowed to seek a full explanations as to why its bid failed.

The statement concluded: "We are committed to the vision and timescale for the project and are challenging the Scottish government and our project partners to work with us in a positive and constructive manner to resolve the situation and allow us to progress the project to the benefit of the Govanhill community."

Independent panel

A Scottish government spokesman said: "An independent investment panel made recommendations on which projects to support based on a project's ability to demonstrate the positive impact it would have on delivering physical, social and economic outcomes in disadvantaged areas.

"The projects that are being supported will deliver much-needed regeneration of local communities and come from across Scotland.

"Together with Cosla we will continue to work with organisations in order to assist those who wish to consider applying or reapplying in the future."

A total of £26m has been made available via the RCGF to support local regeneration.