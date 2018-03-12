Image copyright Google Image caption The injured man was found in Cumbrae Crescent South

A man is critically ill in hospital after being stabbed in Dumbarton at the weekend.

The 36-year-old was found lying injured in a common close at Cumbrae Crescent South early on Saturday morning.

Police said it followed an "altercation" in a flat, and they are treating the attack as attempted murder.

Three men, aged 29, 37 and 41, were arrested in connection with the incident.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley where he is being treated for stab wounds.

Hospital staff describe his condition as critical.

Det Insp Andy Doherty, of Police Scotland, said: "Our inquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this attempted murder and to trace anyone with information that may assist our investigation.

"At this time I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the Cumbrae Crescent South area of Dumbarton during the evening of Friday night into Saturday morning who may have witnessed anything suspicious to come forward."