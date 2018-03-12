Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery happened on Menock Road in King's Park

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a robbery at an elderly man's house in Glasgow.

An 83-year-old man was woken up by an intruder at his home on Menock Road in the King's Park area in the early hours of Tuesday 20 February.

Bank cards and alcohol were stolen and cash was later taken from the pensioner's bank account.

A 42 year-old man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.