Image caption Marvin Baird and his dog Bullet were propelled to fame by The Scheme

The Scheme star Marvin Baird has been jailed for 18 months after being caught with heroin in a police raid.

The 38-year-old was in bed with a woman when officers smashed open the front door of his flat and found 20 wraps of the Class A drug under a duvet.

Baird and the woman were handcuffed at the scene in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, the town's sheriff court heard.

He admitted possessing heroin with intent to supply in December and has been in custody since then.

The drugs were worth about £240 and were mostly split into "tenner bags".

Baird shot to fame in the hit BBC TV docusoap set in Kilmarnock's Onthank estate and featuring Baird, his then girlfriend and Bullet the dog.

Neil McPherson, defending, said Baird had a criminal record but was "suddenly propelled into the spotlight and became something of a cause celebre because of a certain TV programme".

"He was in the business of supplying to a close group of friends and it wasn't something he was making a particularly large amount of money from."

When clean and sober Baird, who was seeking help for his addiction, was articulate, intelligent and attractive, Mr McPherson added.

Jailing Baird, Sheriff David Hall told him he had a lengthy and varied criminal record and added: "There is no alternative other than a custodial sentence."