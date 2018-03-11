Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A702 near Abington on Saturday afternoon

A 70-year-old driver has died following a road accident in South Lanarkshire.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A702 near Abington on Saturday.

Police said a second motorist - a 25-year-old man - was injured in the collision and was in a critical condition in hospital.

Sgt Scott Sutherland appealed for motorists with dashcam footage of the road at the time of the accident to contact Police Scotland.

The pensioner was driving a Kia Rio northbound on the A702 when the accident happened at about 13:30.

Her car was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Astra, before the Astra hit a Volvo C30, which was travelling south.

The driver of the Astra is being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he is in a critical condition.

The Volvo driver was not hurt.

Sgt Sutherland said: "I would appeal to anyone who was travelling on the A702 near to Abington yesterday afternoon, who may have witnessed the crash or observed any of the vehicles on the road prior to it happening, to please get in touch.

"I would particularly like to speak to any motorists with dashcams who were on the road around the time of the incident, as you may have captured footage that could assist with our inquiries."