Image copyright Police Scotland/ Google Image caption Stephen Wallace was found dead in his flat in Williamsburgh Court, Paisley.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in a Paisley tower block.

Police said Stephen Wallace, 46, was subjected to a "violent attack" at his home in Williamsburgh Court on Lacy Street.

His body was discovered at about 10:50 on Sunday 4 March.