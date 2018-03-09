Image caption Mr Watt's body was discovered in his Ibrox flat

Three men have been arrested over the death of a 40-year-old man in the Ibrox area of Glasgow last month.

James Watt was found dead in his flat in Copland Quadrant on Friday 23 February.

Officers had appealed for details about Mr Watt's movements prior to his body being found amid reports he had been involved in an earlier altercation.

Police said the men who had been arrested were aged 18, 20 and 30. All three are in custody.