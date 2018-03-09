Image caption Przemek Krawczyk and Duncan MacDougall were on board the Nancy Glen when it sank in January

Work to salvage a sunken boat where the bodies of two fishermen are thought to be is getting under way at Loch Fyne.

Duncan MacDougall, 46, and Przemek Krawczyk, 38, were on board the Tarbert-based Nancy Glen when it capsized on 18 January.

Salvage experts are clearing debris from around the boat, which currently lies 450ft (137m) below the surface.

A third crewman, John Millar from Tarbert, survived the capsizing after being rescued by a passing vessel.

The Scottish government has contracted salvage experts to try and lift the wreck close enough to the surface so that it can be searched by divers.

'Complex task'

Fisheries Secretary Fergus Ewing said: "The salvage company has now commenced the preparatory work that is necessary for the attempt to recover the fishermen lost when the Nancy Glen sank.

"This work will include clearing debris attached to and surrounding the vessel ahead of any attempts to lift the boat."

Image copyright Geograph/Jonathan Allen Image caption The Nancy Glen TT100 in Loch Fyne in June 2015

But Mr Ewing warned that the complexities of the operation meant there were no guarantees.

He added: "This will be a complex task, with a number of technical challenges, meaning there is no guarantee of success - and adverse weather will also impact timescales.

"Clearly, this continues to be a distressing and stressful time for the families and the wider community."