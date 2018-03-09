Man seriously injured in Glasgow street incident
- 9 March 2018
A 26-year-old man has been seriously injured in an incident in the Springburn area of Glasgow.
Police were called to reports of an injured man in Dykemuir Street at about 16:30 on Thursday.
He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary to be treated for serious injuries.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing. She was unable to confirm reports that a firearm may have been involved.