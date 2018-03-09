Glasgow & West Scotland

Man seriously injured in Glasgow street incident

  • 9 March 2018

A 26-year-old man has been seriously injured in an incident in the Springburn area of Glasgow.

Police were called to reports of an injured man in Dykemuir Street at about 16:30 on Thursday.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary to be treated for serious injuries.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing. She was unable to confirm reports that a firearm may have been involved.

Related Topics