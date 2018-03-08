Second arrest following man's death in Auchinairn
- 8 March 2018
A 35-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in East Dunbartonshire in August.
Frederick McGettigan, 51, known as Ricky, was found dead in a flat in Auchinairn, a suburb near Bishopbriggs, on 9 August.
Kirk McIntyre, 49, from Perth, has previously appeared in court charged with murdering him.
The arrested woman is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.