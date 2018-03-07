Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption Vincent Dolan has previously served jail terms in Italy and Spain

A drug trafficker who used his former South American cellmate to help smuggle cocaine into Scotland has been jailed for more than five years.

Vincent Dolan, 42, was arrested after a plot to soak packs of cardboard with the drug was uncovered last October.

Police swooped when they became suspicious of deliveries to a house in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

The High Court in Glasgow was told he had previously been jailed in Italy and Spain for drug crimes.

A judge heard how the expected haul of drugs had earlier been intercepted and swapped with a bogus package.

Dolan was sentenced to five years and three months after he pleaded guilty to importing and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

'Incompetent'

A hearing was earlier told how Border Force officers intercepted a package for an address in Clydebank.

It consisted of sheets of card with a substance - later found to be cocaine - concealed into the layers.

The National Crime Agency was then alerted to the discovery.

Prosecutor Gordon Lamont said the cards "impregnated with cocaine" were replaced with what was described as a "placebo".

The officer posing as a delivery driver then turned up with the fake package at the address in Clydebank days later.

The court heard it was Dolan who answered the door.

He was later held by police after he was seen leaving while carrying a plastic bag and rucksack.

Inside the carrier bag was the bogus delivery - which replaced the real parcel of drugs worth £77,000.

The rucksack held another £30,000 package of cocaine.

Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption The package sent to Dolan included cards "impregnated with cocaine"

Mr Lamont said his phones had a number of Brazil-based contacts.

The court heard Dolan was sentenced to six years in Spain in 2006 and three years in 2013 in Italy for drug offences.

Ronnie Renucci, defending, said "It may seem he is an international master criminal, but that is far from the truth.

"Incompetent is the one word I would use. Every time he appears to do something, he gets caught."

The lawyer added Dolan got into trouble on returning to Scotland after owing money to criminals.

Mr Renucci: "He was trying to pay it back and took the easy option.

"He got in touch with a contact abroad.

"This was someone he had shared a cell with while in Italy."

'Career drug trafficker'

The court heard he asked for the drugs to be sent to Scotland and planned to pass them to the people he owed money to.

Border Force officers working at Coventry International Postal Hub intercepted two packages addressed to Vincent Dolan and alerted the National Crime Agency.

Ian Thomas, NCA Scotland branch commander, said: "Vincent Dolan is a career drug trafficker, having previously served prison sentences in Scotland, Italy and Spain for similar offences.

"It appears that he is yet to learn his lesson.

"Working with our law enforcement colleagues in Border Force and Police Scotland, we are determined to disrupt the criminal networks responsible for bringing class A drugs into Scotland and fuelling further crime, exploitation and violence."