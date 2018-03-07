Image copyright Google Image caption Some of the offences were allegedly carried out at Prestwick swimming pool

A priest claims he was indecently assaulted by a fellow cleric as he slept.

The 61-year-old was giving evidence at the trial of Father Francis Moore, 82, who denies sexually abusing three boys and a student priest.

The man, who has been a priest for more than 20 years, told a jury he woke on two separate occasions to find Fr Moore beside his bed.

Retired Fr Moore denies the alleged offences which span from 1977 and 1996.

The priest, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was giving evidence during the trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

'Quite drunk'

He told prosecutor Shanti Maguire: "I was wakened by Fr Moore in my room.

"I woke up with something touching my genitals.

The witness said Fr Moore was standing at this side of his bed.

The priest added: "He was quite drunk. I was quite angry and he apologised. He said he needed to go for counselling."

Reported to bishop

Some weeks later the priest woke up and found Fr Moore on his knees at the side of his bed.

He told the court: "His hand was under the covers on my genital area. His head was close to my genital area."

The priest told the court that he reported the incident to his bishop.

He also told the jurors he felt uneasy when in a communal changing room at Prestwick swimming pool with Fr Moore.

The priest said: 'Father Moore was looking at people getting changed. I felt very uncomfortable.

"He had a fixed smile like it was normal, but I found it embarrassing. He was just staring."

Swimming baths

Fr Moore, from Largs, is charged with abusing one of the boys at St Mark's Primary School, Irvine, another at the Magnum Leisure Centre, Irvine, and the third at Irvine Beach about 40 years ago.

He is also accused of indecently assaulting a student priest at a house in Prestwick on various occasions between 1 August 1995, and 31 July 1996.

Fr Moore also faces a charge of committing a breach of the peace at Prestwick swimming baths on various occasions between the specified dates by repeatedly staring at the bodies and private parts of young boys and others in the pool.

He denies all the charges against him and the trial, before judge Lady Rae, continues.