Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery happened at a house in Thornyflat Place

Two men have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a house in Ayr during which a car was stolen.

The alleged incident happened at about 21:30 in Thornyflat Place on 22 January.

At the time police said a 21-year-old woman was threatened before her red VW Golf, which was fitted with a performance body kit, was driven away.

A force spokesman confirmed the men, aged 40 and 41, had been charged in connection with the incident.

They are expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Wednesday.