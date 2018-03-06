Two men arrested over Ayr house robbery and car theft
Two men have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a house in Ayr during which a car was stolen.
The alleged incident happened at about 21:30 in Thornyflat Place on 22 January.
At the time police said a 21-year-old woman was threatened before her red VW Golf, which was fitted with a performance body kit, was driven away.
A force spokesman confirmed the men, aged 40 and 41, had been charged in connection with the incident.
They are expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Wednesday.