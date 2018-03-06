Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Artists' impression of the gunman

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of a financial adviser who was shot almost a decade ago have launched a fresh appeal for information.

The 47-year-old was found in her office in New City Road, in Glasgow's Chinatown, at about 14:40 on Wednesday 21 May, 2008.

The woman had been working alone at the time and is believed to have been shot 40 minutes before she was found.

She was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries and later released.

Despite extensive inquiries, numerous media appeals and also an artist's impression of a man seen in the area at the time, officers have yet to trace the gunman.

'Examine your conscience'

Det Insp Peter Sharp said: "Although over nine years has passed since this incident, all new lines of inquiry will be vigorously pursued, and we would urge anyone who holds information that may assist this attempted murder investigation to now come forward to police.

"I am convinced that someone has information regarding who is responsible for this attempted murder, and for some reason has not yet come forward to police.

"This may be due to misplayed loyalty or fear of reprisal. I would ask anyone in that position to look to their conscience and consider the anguish that the victim has gone through these past nine years.

"Please do the right thing and come forward."