Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Watt has previously worked at Monklands Hospital in Airdrie

A retired doctor caught with a haul of firearms allegedly searched for "how to kill someone" on his laptop before a police raid, a court has heard.

Martin Watt, 62, has gone on trial accused of possessing firearms with intent to endanger life.

The former consultant at Monklands Hospital in Airdrie denies the charge.

He has, however, pleaded guilty to possessing firearms including three Skorpion sub-machine guns, two Valtro self-loading pistols and a silencer.

Mr Watt, from Cumbernauld, also admitted possessing more than 1,500 live bulleted cartridges at his home.

The High Court in Glasgow heard PC Scott McLeod was one of the officers who went to the house with a firearms warrant on 18 May last year.

'Bad guys'

He told jurors that when they arrived, Watt said "I will show you what I have got" and led them to a bedroom.

The police also found paperwork relating to Mr Watt's dismissal from Monklands Hospital.

An envelope with "Bad Guys" written on it which contained names and addresses linked to Mr Watt's disciplinary process was also discovered.

The former consultant is on trial for possessing sub-machine guns and pistols to endanger life between March 2013 and May 2017.

He denies this but admits having in his possession most of the firearms the police found at the house between 18 and 20 May.

Jurors were read a joint minute that detailed the firearms, ammunition and all other items found during the search.

Explosive devices

Advocate depute Alex Prentice said a laptop belonging to Mr Watt was examined and on it were 656 images including firearms, firearm parts, diagrams relating to the making of explosive devices and pictures of people.

He said the internet history of the laptop was found to contain searches on individuals involved in Mr Watt's dismissal hearings, how to kill someone and how to break someone's neck.

PC McLeod was shown an envelope that was recovered from Mr Watt's room that had "Bad Guys" written on it.

Inside there were names and addresses, some of which PC McLeod said were deemed to be significant after officers spoke to NHS Lanarkshire.

Mr Prentice: "Were there some names linked to the disciplinary process itself?"

PC McLeod replied: "Yes, sir."

The trial before judge Lady Stacey continues.