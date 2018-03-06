Image copyright Police Scotland/ Google Image caption Stephen Wallace was found dead in his flat in Williamsburgh Court, Paisley.

Detectives have launched a murder inquiry after a man was found dead in a Paisley tower block.

Police said Stephen Wallace, 46, was subjected to a "violent attack" in Williamsburgh Court on Lacy Street.

His body was discovered about 10:50 on Sunday and officers are keen to map his movements in the hours before he died

The death was initially being treated as suspicious but after a post mortem examination it has been upgraded to a murder probe.

Det Ch Insp Maxine Martin said: "Stephen was found with injuries consistent of a violent attack and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened to him and who is responsible.

"The response from the local community has been extremely positive and this is assisting us to piece together Stephen's movements over the past few weeks."

She also urged anyone who knew Mr Wallace or who had spoken to him recently to contact police.

Det Ch Insp Martin added: "I'm also keen to speak to anyone who may have heard any disturbances or noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area around Williamsburgh Court to please get in touch.

"Your information could prove vital in helping us to establish exactly what happened to Stephen and identify the person or persons responsible for his death."