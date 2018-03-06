Image caption Lambert first played with Queen on American Idol and the 2011 MTV Europe Awards, before joining them for a full tour

Queen + Adam Lambert have been confirmed as the final headline act for the TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow.

Scots rockers Texas have also been added to the bill for 6 July as well as The Darkness and The Temperance Movement.

The Glasgow Green event will also feature acts such as The Killers, Liam Gallagher, Arctic Monkeys, The Script, CHVRCHES and Franz Ferdinand.

The festival will be held on 29 and 30 June and 6 and 7 July.

'Music legends'

Geoff Ellis, head of DF Concerts said: "We are absolutely delighted to announce the addition of Queen + Adam Lambert to the TRNSMT line-up as the final headliner across the two weekends.

"As bona fide music legends, Queen + Adam Lambert's TRNSMT show promises to be a spectacular highlight in Scotland's music calendar this summer - I'm sure the atmosphere will be electric when they step on stage."

Adam Lambert first performed with original Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor on American Idol in 2009 and at the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Lambert, 36, was then invited to tour with the band and fill the shoes of Freddie Mercury.

The collaboration have since delighted audiences at more than 130 shows across the world with classics such as Radio Gaga, Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You' and We Are The Champions.