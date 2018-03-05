Image copyright Google Image caption The elderly man was robbed in his own home in Raithburn Avenue

An 80-year-old Kilmarnock man has been left shaken after being robbed in his own home.

The pensioner was woken up at about 21:20 on Sunday evening by the sound of someone breaking into his property in Raithburn Avenue.

The intruder demanded money and made off with a two-figure sum towards Onthank Drive.

Police in the town described the incident as "cowardly and totally unacceptable".

'No description'

Det Con Scott Moore said of the suspect: "He must be caught. Luckily the elderly man was uninjured, however he has been left extremely shaken by this robbery.

"At this time, we have no description of the suspect, however, officers are currently carrying out enquiries in the area including house to house enquiries, and checking CCTV footage."