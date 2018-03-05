Image copyright Google Image caption Travers was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow

A former company director has been jailed for four years for crimes which included attempting to hold up a petrol station with a toy gun.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Ross Travers, 37, committed the offences after his insurance business failed.

He pled guilty to robbery, two attempted robberies and behaving in a threatening manner.

The crimes were committed in Clarkston and Busby in East Renfrewshire.

Travers' first attempt at robbery came when he tried to hold up a petrol station worker.

On that occasion he fled empty-handed when his victim thought it was a "prank".

He then tried to steal a guitar from a man before managing to snatch money - about £100 - from a supermarket.

'Should be ashamed'

When police searched Travers' home in Busby, they discovered his DNA on a fake gun in a bedroom.

Judge Lord Mulholland told Travers, who is a father-of-one: "You should be ashamed of yourself. You frightened victims into handing over items and money. Your actions were deplorable.

"Many people have problems, but don't resort to criminality."

Lord Mulholland told Travers that, but for his guilty plea, he would have jailed him for six years.

Advocate Louise Arrol, defending, said: "Mr Travers is someone who was the director of a relatively successful company.

"He has displayed remorse and is unlikely to return to offending behaviour."