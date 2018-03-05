Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Most of those involved in the case were women

North Ayrshire Council has reached agreement over equal pay claims from more than 500 current and former employees.

The workers, mostly women, had claimed they were paid less than others doing work of equal value.

The council has not given a figure for the overall cost of the settlement but said all payments will be made in the next few months.

Most of the council workers are believed to be members of Unison.

Council leader Joe Cullinane said: "When I became council leader 18 months ago, I made it clear I wanted our equal pay claims resolved.

"Equal pay has been a stain on local government for too long.

"It has taken 18 months but we are pleased that the claims have now been resolved and that payment can now be made."

The council has said it remains "fully committed" to promoting equality.

Last year it approved a strategy called Fair For All which it said places the principles of fairness and equity at the heart of all the council's activities.