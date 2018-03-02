Man dies following fire at Knightswood flats
- 2 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after a fire at a block of flats in Glasgow.
The emergency services were called to Lincoln Avenue in Knightswood at about 13:00 on Thursday.
Police Scotland said a 45-year-old man had died as a result.
A spokesman said: "The man's next of kin have been informed. The fire does not appear to be suspicious."