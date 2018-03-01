Image copyright Amazing Days

Several companies that use 4x4 vehicles have been working together to get healthcare staff to and from two hospitals in Glasgow.

Almost 200 people were able to get to work during heavy snowfalls on Wednesday night and again on Thursday.

The idea started when a staff member's daughter was having trouble getting to work at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Sixteen vehicles and drivers have been on the roads of the west of Scotland helping out.

The drivers have been hailed as heroes for their assistance.

Ross McKinnon from events company Amazing Days started the effort on Wednesday evening.

Healthcare support worker Caroline Wilkie said: "The guys at Amazing Days Scotland were fantastic. If it wasn't for them I would still be stuck at work from yesterday morning. I honestly can't thank them enough. They are legends (and I) am sure all NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde staff are thankful too them for helping us all get home.

"If I never got home I would have had to try and walk it home to get back home to look after my child - big help."