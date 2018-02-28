Image copyright Spindrift Image caption John Gribben was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow

A teenage driver has been jailed for four years for causing the death of a grandmother while racing at up to 140mph.

John Gribben, 19, of Ayr, was sentenced to a further two years for dangerous driving two months after the fatal accident.

Joan Price, 59, died in a head-on crash on the A77 in Ayrshire last January.

Logan Knox, 20, is already serving a sentence after he admitted causing Ms Price's death by driving dangerously.

At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Sean Murphy QC said Gribben's actions had been "immature, dangerous and irresponsible".

He told the teenager his behaviour had been "reprehensible" as he made no attempt to give assistance after the fatal crash.

Last month, in his closing speech to the jury, prosecutor Michael Meehan said Gribben had been using "Ayrshire roads as a racetrack".

The teenager and Knox had been racing against each other on the A77 near Prestwick Airport on 30 January last year when the crash happened.

Knox, of Coylton, told the jury he had been travelling at up to 140mph.

The court heard he saw Gribben at Heathfield Industrial Estate that evening where he spoke to him before driving off.

When he got to the Whitletts roundabout, Gribben - who was driving an Audi A3 - pulled up behind him.

The labourer, who was behind the wheel of his powerful Volkswagen Golf GTI said: "He was flashing his lights and waving at me."

Knox said they moved off and Gribben, a mechanic, tailgated him.

Advocate depute Michael Meehan asked what he took that to mean and he replied: "Probably wanting a race."

Asked how he reacted, Knox said: "Put my foot down."

Knox added: "He was behind me for a while, I overtook a lorry, he got stuck behind the lorry."

He said it was "his decision to engage in a race".

The court heard that Knox overtook the lorry, in the face of oncoming traffic, and continued along the A77 towards the Holmston roundabout and tried to undertake a van but clipped the back bumper.

Jurors heard that Knox's car spun round the inside of the van and ended up in front of it on the other side of the road, where he crashed into Ms Price's Nissan Pulsar.

The grandmother died at the scene while her friend, Gillian Kay, was badly hurt.

Both women were returning home from band practice.

Ms Price, of Troon, South Ayrshire, was described in court as a "much-loved wife, mother and gran".

The death of the mother-of-three, who had been married to her husband Colin for 26 years, had a "profound effect", the court heard.

Her fellow band member Ms Kay, 40, also testified at Gribben's trial and said she was still badly affected by the ordeal.

Gribben was also convicted of causing a second accident while driving at excessive speed on the A713, near to the junction with Ayr Hospital and the B742, on 31 March last year.

Ms Price's husband Colin previously told BBC Scotland that both drivers were equally responsible for his wife's death.

Speaking outside the High Court, Mr Price said he was very pleased both drivers involved had been jailed but disappointed Gribben did not receive a longer sentence.