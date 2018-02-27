Man tells of childhood abuse by priest

Image caption Some of the abuse was alleged to have taken place at St Mark's Primary School in Irvine

A man has told a jury he was sexually abused by a priest at a North Ayrshire primary school when he was five.

The man, now aged 46, claimed that Fr Paul Moore kissed and sexually abused him on various occasions between January 1977 and August 1978.

He said he was in trouble over a drawing and was sent for "religious education" when the abuse began.

The 82-year-old retired priest denies abusing three boys and a student priest at various locations in Ayrshire.

The witness, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the jurors that he was sent to Fr Moore after drawing a picture of Jesus with nipples.

He told the High Court in Glasgow: "I was described as having offended God. Father Moore told me ' You have offended God like the Prods do.'"

The man told the court that he was crying and Fr Moore embraced him and then sexually abused him.

'Wanted to get home'

He added: "He said I was a lovely boy and he would make it okay. Time sort of froze. He had his hands running up and down my back. He kept saying I was a nice boy."

The man wept as he said: "I just wanted to get it over. I just wanted to get home to my mum."

The witness told the court he was abused by Fr Moore on several occasions over a six-month period.

He claimed that one time it took place after the priest had taken Mass and was in his vestments.

When he told his mother what had happened to him, he said she hit him, put him to bed without any tea and told him he had embarrassed her.

Fr Moore, from Largs, is charged with abusing one of the boys at St Marks Primary School, Irvine, another at the Magnum Leisure Centre, Irvine, and the third at Irvine Beach 40 years ago.

He is also accused of indecently assaulting a student priest at a house in Prestwick on various occasions between August 1995 and July 1996.

He also faces a charge of committing a breach of the peace at Prestwick swimming baths on various occasions over the same period by repeatedly staring at the bodies of young boys.

Fr Moore denies all the charges against him. The trial before judge Lady Rae continues.