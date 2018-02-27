A man was caught with a stun gun disguised as an iPhone during a large-scale weapons raid.

John McIver, 61, was held last November following the swoop at a flat in Glasgow's Possilpark.

Officers found the Chinese-made stun gun, a self-loading pistol, two shotguns and bullets.

McIver, who agreed to store items for others, will be sentenced next month after he admitted 12 charges at the High Court in Glasgow.

As well as the stun gun, officers discovered a stash of cocaine, cannabis and amphetamine in the property.

The charges include possession of a firearms and being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Tony Lenehan, defending, said McIver realises he is in a "whole lot of trouble".

Lord Mulholland told him: "These are very, very serious charges that you have pled guilty to."

McIver was remanded in custody.