Image copyright Kevin McGlynn

A wildfire has taken hold of a hillside near Appin in Argyll.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out to the blaze, just off the A828 trunk road, at about 19:45 on Monday.

Three fire appliances were mobilised. A spokesman said "trees were on fire and it was unsafe for fire crews to enter the area in darkness".

He said the crews would return to the scene on Tuesday morning.