Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to Myrtle Road in Uddingston on Sunday afternoon

Bomb disposal experts were called to a street in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, at the weekend after a suspicious item was discovered.

Police said some properties in Myrtle Road were evacuated when the item was found in a close between two houses at about 15:55 on Sunday.

An explosive ordnance disposal team made the item safe. No-one was injured.

Detectives said they were working to trace the person responsible and establish their motive.

Det Sgt Diane Barr added: "Officers have been carrying out inquiries in the local area and are checking through CCTV footage to gather more information.

"At this time I would urge anyone who saw anyone in the area acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident, or has any information that may assist our investigation to contact Wishaw Police Office."