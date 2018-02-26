Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting took place in Lochdochart Road in Easterhouse

A man hit a 46-year-old father in the chest with a crossbow bolt after his grandfather's house had a stone thrown at it.

Dylan Gowans, 23, from Easterhouse in Glasgow, fired the crossbow in the direction of a group of people he believed were responsible.

He hit Archibald Climson, who was out looking for his daughter at the time.

Gowans admitted discharging the crossbow to the danger of Mr Climson's life and sentence was deferred.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Mr Climson had spoken to the group to ask if they had seen his daughter when he was hit on the left side of his chest.

Prosecutor Liam Ewing said: '"Mr Climson was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with a collapsed lung.

"The consultant who treated him said the insertion of a sharp object into the chest was potentially life-threatening due to the risk that major structures could be damaged."

Potential danger

Mr Climson recovered from the shooting, which happened on 11 September 2016, but died from an unrelated condition last year.

The court heard that Gowans, who was wearing a red tracksuit, was spotted on CCTV with a crossbow.

When interviewed by police, he said he had never touched the crossbow or bolt.

However, when the bolt was examined, his DNA was found on it.

Solicitor advocate Brian Fitzpatrick said: "It was because of the stone being thrown he did this. There was no intent to fire it at anyone to their injury. I think there was no actual danger to Mr Climson's life, although there was the potential."

Judge Lord Mulholland told Gowans: "It is a serious matter to have a crossbow in a public place in Glasgow and discharge it, even though the Crown accept you did not intend to injure Mr Climson."