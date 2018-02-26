A 17-year-old boy has been charged with drug offences after six teenagers were treated in hospital in Ayrshire.

The 13-year-olds were all reported to be unwell at about 18:25 on Saturday. They were taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock and were kept in overnight.

Police have said the children knew each other and may have taken a form of the drug MDMA.

The arrested teenager is due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court later.