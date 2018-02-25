Image caption Mr Watt's body was discovered on Friday

Police in Glasgow have launched a murder inquiry following the discovery of a man's body in a flat on Friday.

James Watt, 40, was found dead at about 22:20 in Copland Quadrant in the Ibrox area.

Officers said they believed Mr Watt had been the victim of a violent and targeted attack.

They have been viewing CCTV footage from the area and are speaking to local people to find out what he had been doing in the days prior to the murder.

Brighton Place

Det Ch Insp Suzie Chow said: "James has been the victim of a violent, and what we believe to be targeted, attack and as such it is vital that we trace the person or persons responsible.

"It is only by speaking to people who knew James, or knew of James, that we can begin to piece together his movements in the lead up to his death.

"We know that James was seen around 1pm on Brighton Place in Glasgow on the day he died so we are trying to gather information about his movements from then up until he was found around 10.20pm that evening."

Image caption The street was sealed off after Mr Watt's body was found

Det Ch Insp Chow added: "We are keen to speak to a man who was in the company of James on Brighton Place who is described as white, 5ft 8/9, between 25-34 years old, clean shaven with short dirty fair hair. He was wearing a pringle style long-sleeved jumper which was light blue or grey in colour with diamonds on the front and dark coloured trousers.

"We would encourage this man to come forward as he may have information that can help us in the investigation.

"Anyone who has any information on who this man is, or who seen James on, or on the lead up to, Friday 23 February and has any information about this incident should come forward and contact us."