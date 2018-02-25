Drug alert as six 13-year-olds fall ill

Image copyright Google Image caption The children have been treated at Crosshouse Hospital

Six 13-year-olds from Ayrshire have been treated in hospital overnight after a suspected drug incident.

The children were all reported to be unwell at about 18:25 on Saturday. They were taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock and kept in overnight.

Police have said the children knew each other and may have taken a form of the drug MDMA.

Officers have urged anyone else who becomes unwell after taking similar substances to seek medical help.

Det Insp Fraser Normansell said: "Police were informed of six children who had been taken to Crosshouse Hospital after taking unwell.

"One line of inquiry is that they had taken a type of MDMA tablet, believed to be red, green or brown in colour bearing an owl logo.

"We want to remind the public that any drug can be dangerous and that you are putting your health at risk if you do take anything unknown to you.

"Anyone who feels unwell, or knows anyone who appears unwell after taking these substances should seek medical treatment as soon as possible."