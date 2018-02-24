Man arrested over lollipop lady robbery during school run
- 24 February 2018
A man has been arrested and charged following the robbery of a school lollipop lady in Lanarkshire during the afternoon school run.
The 36-year-old was targeted by two men as she waited to take children across the road outside the Mill Inn in Hamilton at about 15:30 on Tuesday 20 February.
There were no children with her at the time and she was not hurt.
A 34-year-old man is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday .