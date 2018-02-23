Image caption Police sealed off nearby streets following the shooting on Wednesday night

A junior football manager who was shot outside a pub in South Lanarkshire is lucky to be alive, police have said.

Paul McColl, 48, staggered into the Kirkhill Bar in Cambuslang after being ambushed in Borgie Crescent in the town on Wednesday evening.

Police confirmed the Cambuslang Rangers boss was shot in the stomach and face in the "targeted attack".

Detectives said they were looking at whether the incident could be linked to organised crime.

Mr McColl, a father-of-two, remains in a serious condition following surgery at hospital in Glasgow.

Police believe he was in or at his black Peugeot 206 near the pub in Cadoc Street when he was shot. The alarm was raised at about 20:50 after he went into the pub to get help.

A burnt-out Ford Focus found on Turnlaw Road shortly after the shooting is part of the investigation and is being examined by forensic teams.

Speaking to the media on Friday morning, Det Supt Allan Burton said guns were usually in the control of organised crime gangs and any links to such groups were being looked at.

He said: "He is extremely fortunate not to have been killed.

"Mr McColl has gone through surgery and is in an extremely serious condition at this time. We've not been able to speak to him regarding the circumstances of how and, most importantly why, he has been targeted.

"We're focusing on identifying the background of Mr McColl's lifestyle to try to identify anyone who may have a grudge and we're looking at any potential links to organised criminality."

The detective added: "We know Mr McColl's movements from earlier in the night but what we don't know is how he and his car came to be in this location. We're trying to establish that.

"We're keen for anyone who has seen anything to come forward. We don't like this type of incident to happen anywhere and particularly in such a built-up housing estate."

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have seen the Ford Focus, Mr McColl or the black Peugeot in the area on Wednesday night.

They also want to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Turnlaw Road, near East Greenlees Road, between 20:30 and 21:00 who may have noticed any cars parked or anyone making off from the scene.