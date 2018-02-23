Glasgow & West Scotland

Firefighters tackle blaze at Pollokshaws flats

  • 23 February 2018
Fire crews at scene
Image caption Crews remained at the scene on Friday morning

Firefighters have tackled an early morning blaze at flats in the southside of Glasgow.

Crews were called to a property in Pollokshaws Road at about 07:50.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters currently remain on the scene, working to make the area safe."

