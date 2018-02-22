Police arrest teenager over hotel assault in Uddingston
A teenager has been arrested in connection with an assault at a South Lanarkshire hotel.
The 38-year-old victim suffered serious injuries after he was attacked on the patio area of Angels Hotel in Main Street, Uddingston.
The incident happened in the early hours of 23 September last year.
The teenager was released on an undertaking and will appear before Hamilton Sheriff Court next month.