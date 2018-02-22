Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was walking along Limond Wynd, near King's Court, when he was attacked

Detectives investigating a serious assault on a man as he walked along the street with his wife have made three arrests.

The 30-year-old victim was attacked on Limonds Wynd, Ayr about 23:10 on 17 February.

The man was taken to hospital after the incident, near King's Court.

Police Scotland said two 15-year-old boys and a 25-year-old will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.