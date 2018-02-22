Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'He staggered in shouting I've been shot'

A man wounded in a shooting in South Lanarkshire is the manager of junior football side Cambuslang Rangers.

Paul McColl, 49, staggered into a bar shouting for help after apparently being ambushed as he parked his car in Cambuslang.

Armed police were called to the scene in Cadoc Street and nearby streets were sealed off.

Mr McColl is in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he is in a stable condition.

The former Wishaw Juniors assistant manager has held his current post for three years

A statement from Cambuslang Rangers said: "The club is saddened to hear the serious injuries sustained by our manager Paul following an incident in Cambuslang.

"Our thoughts are with Paul and his family at this difficult time."

Image caption Police sealed off nearby streets following the shooting

Image copyright Craig Lappin Image caption The man was taken by ambulance to hospital

Image copyright Lewis McCrindle

An eyewitness, who asked not to be named, told BBC Scotland the shooting happened outside the Kirkhill Bar at about 20:30.

He said: "There were a few regulars in the bar, watching the football when all of a sudden the chap staggers through the door, clutching his stomach, shouting 'I've been shot, I've been shot'

"It transpires he'd driven up and somebody had shot him in the stomach and his face.

"The police were phoned. The ambulance seemed to take forever to arrive. It turns out the ambulance was parked around the corner for about 15 minutes because they had to wait for a police armed response unit to arrive.

"When they did arrive, there was about six or seven of them, with huge guns, masks and balaclavas."

The injured man - who was a regular at the bar - was initially taken into the back lounge where staff administered first aid.

"Towels were got, loo rolls and stuff to try to stem the bleeding. He seemed to be shot in the stomach and the face, mainly in the stomach," the witness said.

Image copyright Google Image caption The wounded man staggered into the Kirkhill Bar where he was a regular drinker

On Wednesday a Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At around 8:50pm tonight police received report of a 49-year-old male found with gunshot wounds in Cadoc Street, Cambuslang.

"Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment where his condition is described as stable.

"Police officers are still on the scene dealing with the ongoing incident to try and establish the full circumstances surrounding it."