Image copyright Google Image caption The property on Redpath Drive, Cardonald was raided at about 17:00 on Wednesday

Detectives have seized drugs with a street value of £500,000 after a raid on a house in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said the haul included heroin, cocaine, cannabis, amphetamine and other tablets.

Officers acting on intelligence searched the property on Redpath Drive, Cardonald about 17:00 on Wednesday.

A force spokeswoman confirmed two men, aged 33 and 34, and two women, aged 34 and 36, were arrested in connection with alleged drugs offences.

'Significant haul'

Det Insp Jim Biggam, of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: "We have recovered more than £500,000 worth of drugs and have arrested four people.

"Information from members of the public is absolutely vital in our efforts to tackling drugs crime, and as a result of the support of the community, we have managed to take a significant haul of drugs off the streets.

"Those who supply drugs have absolutely no place in our community and we will do everything we can do identify their criminal activities and bring them to justice."

The two men and the 36-year-old woman are expected to appear before Glasgow Sherriff Court on Thursday.

Police said inquiries are ongoing in relation to the 34 year-old woman.