Man wounded in Lanarkshire shooting
- 21 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man is believed to have been badly wounded in a shooting in South Lanarkshire.
One eyewitness said the victim staggered into a nearby bar after being ambushed as he parked his car in Cambuslang.
Armed police are at the scene in Cadoc Street and nearby streets have been sealed off.
Police confirmed there was an "ongoing incident" but released no further details.
The man was taken by ambulance to hospital after the shooting which happened at about 20:30.