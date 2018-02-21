Image caption The High Court in Glasgow heard Police Scotland officers discovered an American Winchester rifle along with ammunition in a bedroom

A man who hid a potentially deadly rifle and bullets in his girlfriend's home has been jailed for seven years.

Scott Cranston, 39, was held after police raided a flat in Toryglen, Glasgow last June.

Police Scotland officers discovered an American Winchester rifle along with ammunition in a bedroom.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Cranston had been staying at the property for several nights before the swoop.

At the High Court in Glasgow he admitted four charges including possessing the gun and bullets.

It later emerged he had a lengthy criminal past and had previously been jailed for firearms offences.

Lady Rae said: "You were in possession of a lethal and dangerous weapon along with ammunition."

The judge added she was imposing a "deterrent" sentence in view of Cranston's record and to discourage others who may get involved in gun crimes.