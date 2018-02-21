Image copyright Colin McNair Image caption Fire at The Foundry, Barrhead

Firefighters are battling a blaze on the roof of a leisure centre at Barrhead in East Renfrewshire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said the alarm was raised at The Foundry on Main Street at 09:47.

Black smoke could be seen billowing from the building, which has been evacuated, and there have been reports a wooden pallet may be the source.

The centre offers a combination of leisure, business and education facilities.

A SFRS spokesman said: "Operations Control mobilised two fire engines to a sports centre, Main Street, Barrhead, where crews currently remain on the scene, working to make the area safe.

"There are no casualties."