Man seriously hurt after daylight street attack in Port Glasgow
- 21 February 2018
A man has been seriously hurt after being attacked by a gang in the street in Port Glasgow.
Three men and a woman jumped out of a car on Auchenbothie Road in the Inverclyde town at 14:30 on Monday.
They struck a 39-year-old man over the head with a weapon before getting back into the car and driving off near St Francis Church.
The man was treated for serious head injury at Inverclyde Royal Hospital and then released.