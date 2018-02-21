Image copyright Google Image caption Three men and a woman got out of a car on Auchenbothie Road

A man has been seriously hurt after being attacked by a gang in the street in Port Glasgow.

Three men and a woman jumped out of a car on Auchenbothie Road in the Inverclyde town at 14:30 on Monday.

They struck a 39-year-old man over the head with a weapon before getting back into the car and driving off near St Francis Church.

The man was treated for serious head injury at Inverclyde Royal Hospital and then released.