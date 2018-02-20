Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery happened at the store in the pedestrianised Bardon Parade area of the town centre

Police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery at a shop in Motherwell at the weekend.

A man entered Game in Brandon Parade at about 13:15 on Sunday. He threatened staff with a knife and demanded money.

After obtaining a three figure sum of cash, he left the shop heading along Muir Street in the direction of Motherwell railway station.

The suspect is about 5ft 7ins and of slim build. He spoke with a local accent.

He was wearing a grey hooded top which was darker grey on the arms, dark trousers and his face was covered with a dark balaclava or scarf.

Det Con Gerry Hattie said: "This was a terrifying experience for those within the store at the time and thankfully nobody was injured.

"Extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace the callous individual involved and I would appeal to anyone with information to please come forward.

"When the suspect ran off from the store along Muir Street he passed many members of the public and it is vital that anyone who saw him contacts the police."