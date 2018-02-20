Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery happened on Menock Road in King's Park

An elderly man was threatened with a sharp object and forced to hand over his bank cards by a man who broke into his Glasgow home in the early hours.

The thief forced his way into the property in Menock Road in King's Park on Tuesday.

He demanded bank cards and pin numbers before stealing alcohol and the landline telephone to stop the man calling for help.

Several hundred pounds were later taken from the man's bank account.

Police were alerted several hours later when a neighbour became aware of what happened.

'Despicable individual'

The suspect is described as white, Scottish, around 6ft to 6ft 3 in height, aged 30-40 years, heavy build, with dark hair and was wearing dark clothing.

Det Sgt Graham McCreadie said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for anyone to endure - never mind an elderly man within his own home in the middle of the night.

"Thankfully he was uninjured but it is vital that we catch the despicable individual responsible and prevent him from striking again.

"Several hundred pounds have been taken from the elderly man's account and we are currently checking CCTV and speaking to local residents in an attempt to trace the person responsible."